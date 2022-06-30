×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: Snail’s pace

30 June 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds

BHAVTIK VALLABHJEE: SA’s green energy achievements are nothing short of remarkable

IPPs in the country have grown to 112, while in 2010 there were about 30 in Sub-Saharan Africa
Opinion
1 day ago

Siemens Energy MD defends Africa’s need for gas in transition

Development of power supply will require the use of fossil fuels with renewables, says Nadja Haakansson
National
3 days ago

No role for gas-fired power generation in SA’s power system for foreseeable future

Meridian Economics says using gas could potentially threaten SA’s transition to cleaner energy and expose exports to higher carbon-linked taxes
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: OK greens, you won the mine battle, ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JOHN DLUDLU: An unnecessary taint of the state ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MICHAEL EVANS: Time for a major restructuring of ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: Sanral board’s lack of experience is ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
JONNY STEINBERG: Afrikaans, Indian, American ... ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.