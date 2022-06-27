NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Direct current keeps the lights on
DC cables weather the solar storm
27 June 2022 - 16:33
Dateline: June 24 2025
The huge solar flare that caused yesterday’s geomagnetic storm disabled satellites, knocked out internet routers and caused blackouts in many regions, as transformers tripped, and power surges ripped through utility grids. The tsunami of charged particles striking the earth’s magnetic field generated electrical charges in unshielded electronic equipment, and powerful currents in overhead cables...
