CARTOON: Colombians vote for change

Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx
There may be serious consequences for business if SA misses the Financial Action Task Force deadline
CEO Portia Derby tackles a critical shortage and says tenders will be clean and fair
The provincial interim structure pushed its elective conference back to August amid factionalism and internal wrangling
Improved occupancies bode well for the group, but it still has a huge debt burden of R720m
Many countries plan to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars after 2030 and hybrids after 2035
Nowhere in SA law is it suggested that the objective of the the Financial Sector Conduct Authority is to promote or support BBBEE transformation
State-owned monopoly Nepal Oil Corporation raises the price of petrol and diesel 12% and 16%, respectively, prompting fears of broader price hikes
Swimming’s world governing body Fina voted to restrict the participation of transgender athletes on Sunday
The idea that a monolingual English education is the solution to our language debate or a key to a better future is deeply flawed, writes Hans Pienaar
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.