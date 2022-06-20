CARTOON: The handover

Digital token tumbles to $18,740 in 12th consecutive daily fall
Company seems to have reached the ceiling in winning market share in the mobile phone market
Since the breed society held its first national auction in 2021, the animals have broken all the records for top prices in SA for cattle of any breed
Move could coincide with the plan to implement recommendations of the state capture report
CEO Serame Taukobong says a partner will help drive opportunities and expansion plans
Many countries plan to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars after 2030 and hybrids after 2035
Nowhere in SA law is it suggested that the objective of the the Financial Sector Conduct Authority is to promote or support BBBEE transformation
The Fujian warship, equipped with the latest weaponry and aircraft-launch technology, was developed and built domestically
India and SA share the honours with 2-2 draw in Bengaluru on Sunday
Tech giant’s grip on AI research and its ham-fisted treatment of dissenting voices is troubling
