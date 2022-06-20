×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: The handover

20 June 2022 - 05:06 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, June 20 2022
Monday, June 20 2022

Zondo commission promises Sunday night file of the final state capture report

Focus will be on Prasa and the State Security Agency, with a handover ceremony for a hard copy of the fifth and final section planned for Monday
National
11 hours ago

Wheel of justice is turning and the crooks are on the side going downwards

Farm scandal, the Guptas and Hamilton Ndlovu — the week that was for corruption
Opinion
1 week ago

Ramaphosa will deliver plan to implement Zondo inquiry guidance in October

A letter to parliament clarifies when the president will present his plan to implement state capture report’s recommendations, after confusion about ...
National
1 month ago

EFF MPs’ attacks on Ramaphosa turn National Assembly into slanging match

Rowdy EFF MPs say they will not listen to a ‘criminal’ and a ‘money launderer’
National
1 week ago

NPA and SIU get more funds to deal with graft

Additional budget allocations for National Prosecuting Authority and Special Investigating Unit will help bring more cases of corruption to book
National
1 month ago
Friday, June 17 2022
Friday, June 17 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: Brics bank on Russian oil
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: What’s wrong with cash?
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: ‘Farmgate’ red herring
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITORIAL: Telkom shares tumble as investors hang ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
GAVIN RICH: Stormers show what can happen when ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.