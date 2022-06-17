CARTOON: Empty slogans for jobless youth

Brent crude futures could post their first weekly dip in five weeks
At a time when the world should be pursuing radical reform in the energy sector, the opposite is happening and the world will pay heavily for it.
President says unemployment remains a challenge for his government and he will do all he can to make the economy grow
Former secretary-general is not baying for blood but urges that the ‘full might of the law’ be used to get answers
The property fund recently acquired a stake in Lar España and is looking to further grow its portfolio in Spain
Federal Reserve’s largest rate hike since 1994 confirms the views of many economists it may have acted too slowly to curb US inflation
Spur is on a good strategic trajectory under CEO Val Nichas who has reenergised the workforce
Suspect lead the police to the bodies of missing British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira
Charles Leclerc has taken six poles, but has retired in two of the last three with engine problems
Boschendal complements art from the likes of Kate Gottgens with fine wine and cuisine
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.