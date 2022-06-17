×

Opinion

CARTOON: Empty slogans for jobless youth

17 June 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Ramaphosa pledges to intensify removal of red tape in economy

President says unemployment remains a challenge for his government and he will do all he can to make the economy grow
National
10 hours ago

ROSS HARVEY: Youth unemployment betrays the promise and sacrifice of 1976

SA's high youth unemployment and weak education system show that what was fought for in 1976 has still not been achieved
Opinion
20 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Look at all the options to tackle the crisis of unemployment

More robust debate is needed on what the government should be doing in the short term and longer term
Opinion
3 weeks ago

DIDI ONWU: Entrepreneurship can end Africa’s youth unemployment crisis

Entrepreneurs, corporates and governments must come together in a collaborative environment
Opinion
13 hours ago

GUGU LOURIE: 4IR? How about we start with jobs for the youth?

Stats SA numbers show that unemployment is highest among those aged 15 to 24 years — 63.9% — and rising
Opinion
2 weeks ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Message to investors: say hello, and then wave Kubayi

The ANC’s transformation chief has corporate investment back to front in her ignorance
Opinion
1 week ago
