ADRIAN SAVILLE: Stagflation - from monetary policy afterthought to centre stage

We need a benign outlook if we are to expect conventional approaches, like the 60/40 portfolio, to produce positive real returns over the next five years. This time is different — and in a bad way — which requires a different investment approach. In this setting, it is hard to believe that “more of the same” and “hang on for the anticipated recovery” will cut it.

Off a cliff

If fair-value models have gravitational pull, it would not be surprising to see purchasing power parity re-assert itself after the dollar’s 15-year domination in currency markets. If this is the case, it means an important part of portfolio construction involves holding currencies other than the dollar. Also, a receding greenback would be positive for dollar-priced assets, including gold, precious metals and hard and soft commodities.

That said, the case for commodities is especially tricky, because recession can easily take commodity prices off a cliff. Arguably, exposure to dollar-priced commodities would be better managed by using long-short positions to capture mispricing, rather than trying to own structural drivers of commodity prices.

Given the vulnerability in credit markets, healthy doses of credit insurance also could pay off handsomely — especially in lower-grade credit markets where yields seem to be far too kind given the economic reality. In this vein, if the toxic stagflation cocktail sets in, asset-backed private credit could be one of the few investment classes that produces equity-like returns. However, this investment class requires commitments of five years and more, underlining the point that private credit only makes up part of a portfolio in an inflationary setting — or any other setting, for that matter.

When the winds of inflation blow hot and the tide of economic growth goes out, different assets and different business models are needed than the default stance taken since the end of the last stagflation. Businesses with products and services that are relatively insensitive to income and price inelastic — like healthcare firms, software as a service, utilities, and payments firms — could make for solid investments in tough times.

Business-development corporations with exposure to defensive industries could offer portfolio protection, and some capital growth, in the face of stagflation. By way of example, Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) offers a well-diversified portfolio made of up 395 portfolio companies, trading at a discount to net asset value of $19.5bn and yielding 9.4% in dollars.

While policymakers fiddle with economic levers, investors can get a firm grip on stagflation by seeing the danger in the belief that “this too shall pass” and considering assets that are designed for a world in which Cardi B’s tweet becomes our economic reality.

• Dr Saville is an investment specialist at Genera Capital and professor at the Gordon Institute of Business Science.