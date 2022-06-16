KUDA MUKOVA: How finance can future-proof our economies against disasters

The sharp and long tail of KwaZulu-Natal’s flood disaster has revealed SA’s vulnerability to climate, health and infrastructure disasters in sharp relief. As plans and budgets to rebuild trickle towards fruition, now is the time to deliberately break away from short-term financing to longer-term and sustainable finance to future-proof against the disasters and risks to come.

The good news is that future-proofing our economy through sustainable financing need not be overly layered and technical. Especially in SA right now, the simplest solutions are often the best ones. We need committed and open-minded financing that allows communities to rebuild their immediate infrastructure and homes, while offering a responsible safety net for business and society to hope for a safer future, while remaining prepared for disasters when they do inevitably strike.

The key here is a concerted move from traditional investing over the short-term in search for immediate and competitive returns regardless of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors — to responsible impact investing.

Much has been said in boardrooms and management tomes about progressively screening investments and projects based on their ESG risk profile. But few people and businesses truly understand and apply these daily. The truth is that most projects, especially with high-risk socioeconomic and political profiles and subinvestment grades such as SA’s, remain vulnerable to short-term thinking.

But we must take a broader and braver view. We must take our ambitions a step further than mere rhetoric, and practically drive maximum effect solutions through sustainable and thematic impact investing. We are surrounded by glaring reminders of how important it is to align investment strategies and priorities with the 11th UN sustainable development goal, which seeks to make our cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

We have some inspiring examples from SA banks that we can look to. Rand Merchant Bank, for instance, is the lead arranger of SA’s first certified green bond, accredited with the Climate Bonds Initiative. The R1bn deal will be used to help alleviate climate challenges by upgrading Cape Town’s water infrastructure. This followed a devastating drought in the Western Cape — the government and business leaders in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal should be paying close attention to these possibilities.