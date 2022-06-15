CARTOON: A tale of two provinces

Despite signs of China’s economic recovery, weak consumption and new Covid-19 lockdowns remain a challenge
The offer is a penny-pinching 9% premium to the group’s closing price the day before the offer was made public
Public Investment Corporation acting CEO Makano Mosidi says the shift will drive job creation and transformation
Former secretary-general is not baying for blood but urges that the ‘full might of the law’ be used to get answers
The bank, alongside Absa, which is owed R346m, will be first in line to get all or a portion of its money back as the airline winds down operations
Gauge remains well above the neutral 50-point mark, but Agbiz warns the positive situation shouldn’t be taken for granted
The average price of virtually everything that we buy is going to go up because of the fuel price hike.
First minister says Scotland must forge a way forward, if necessary without UK consent, to deliver a referendum
Bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel power handsome 48-run win over SA
Nicholas Yell sets out on a back road route from George to Somerset East, discovering some remarkable historical characters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
