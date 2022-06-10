CARTOON: Raiders of the strategic oil reserve — The sequel

Business Day TV talks to GM for Africa at Luno, Marius Reitz
Ukraine war makes the role of specialist marine brokers vital to ensure transparency and full disclosure
The president needs to reveal all if he is to survive attempts to topple him
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says president will only step aside when summoned to appear in court and charged
Ambani’s Reliance Industries teams up with Apollo to make a binding offer for chemist chain Boots worth more than £5bn
Business Day TV talks to Henk Langenhoven, chief economist at the Minerals Council SA
Strength of this diagnosis is that it has come about through two years of consultation, capturing the concerns of all stakeholders
IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi says if window of opportunity in next few weeks is not seized the 2015 deal is dead
Hosts make a good start but fail to contain power hitters
Danielle Schwartz’s short film ‘Mirror Image’ shows how we avoid reality by claiming it is just reality
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.