Opinion

CARTOON: Two drops in #Guptaleaks desert

08 June 2022 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, June 8 2022
Guptas’ extradition could take up to two years, says legal expert

Dutch specialist in extradition cases expects a strong challenge full of surprises
National
9 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Mr President, SA needs mighty effort to keep Guptas behind bars

Rajesh and Atul Gupta have SA’s smartest lawyers to defend them in Dubai, while the NPA and justice department are woefully unprepared to seize this ...
Opinion
1 day ago

High-level talks under way to bring Guptas back to face justice

SA moves a step closer to prosecuting the masterminds behind state capture under former president Jacob Zuma
National
1 day ago

SAM MKOKELI: Guptas in jail? Is that like winning a World Cup?

If there’s one person who will savour the  moment, it is President Cyril Ramaphosa, for whom these arrests couldn’t have come at a better time
Opinion
21 hours ago

Criminal case with Gupta-linked suspects among NPA’s ‘seminal cases’ on state capture

ID head alleges seven accused ‘had a common purpose and acted together’ to commit fraud with funds for rehabilitating Gupta-owned mines
National
1 week ago
Tuesday, June 7 2022
