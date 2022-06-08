CARTOON: Two drops in #Guptaleaks desert

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
SA’s economy enjoyed a good start to the year, proving to be more resilient than expected in the first quarter, but that is no cause for complacency
NPA says Downer has its full support and he will continue to lead the prosecution team against Zuma and Thales
Province wants to avoid a repeat of the 2017 when it lost out on key national positions
Business Day TV talks to Sygnia's CEO David Hufton
Sale of more crude oil reserves on the cards to fund fuel levy reprieve
Losses suffered by the table grape industry due to quality claims caused by shipment delays could be close to R1bn
Apple has until 2024 to make changes in ruling European Commission says will make life easier for consumers
Sources from vice-president’s camp say changes at an ordinary congress were aimed at entrenching incumbent Danny Jordaan as president
John Fraser talks to the former restaurateur about his Eat Out Lifetime Achievement Award at Cesco’s in Randburg
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
