CARTOON: Nothing to hide

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.1%, while Japan's nikkei gains 0.3%
Local policymakers should note the miner’s expansion in countries with a lower risk profile
The number of malnourished overweight children has also grown -- to more than twice the global figure
President dismisses suggestions he violated foreign exchange controls and says much less than $4m was stolen
Enhertu extends survival rate of patients compared to standard chemotherapy, data shows
Asset managers warn amendments to the asset allocation limits of local pension funds could result in huge outflows
CEO Neville Brink says group is ready to focus on business of fishing as it searches for a replacement for PwC
Ukraine said the strike hit a rail car repair works, while Moscow said it has destroyed tanks
An unfortunate own goal from Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko seals fate of nation at war
Many people do not deal adequately with the emotion and the Covid-19 pandemic has worsened matters
