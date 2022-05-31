Opinion NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Global food crisis bites Biofuel and meat off the menu as feast turns to famine B L Premium

Dateline: May 27 2024

Since early 2020 we’ve seen a steady uptick in food prices, and now it has reached crisis proportions. Not only are food staples becoming unaffordable for poorer communities, but there just isn’t enough to go around. Four years ago there was an abundance of food; now more than 1-billion people are staring famine in the face...