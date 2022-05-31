NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Global food crisis bites
Biofuel and meat off the menu as feast turns to famine
31 May 2022 - 05:00
Dateline: May 27 2024
Since early 2020 we’ve seen a steady uptick in food prices, and now it has reached crisis proportions. Not only are food staples becoming unaffordable for poorer communities, but there just isn’t enough to go around. Four years ago there was an abundance of food; now more than 1-billion people are staring famine in the face...
