For Eskom to succeed, power prices will have to rise even further

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa), established in 1995, undertook its role to regulate and determine electricity tariffs from 2000. Nersa’s pricing scheme ensures that in principle the utility remains “functioning and sustains itself economically”. In discussions between Eskom and key stakeholders — including Nersa — as far back as 2008, broad agreement was reached that electricity prices received by Eskom needed to increase considerably in real terms to ensure its financial sustainability. However, after the 2008/2009 recession this agreement no longer seemed politically and socioeconomically viable.

The combination of extremely poor GDP per capita growth during the 2010s, rising unemployment and inequality and souring public sentiment due to mismanagement, meant there was little appetite to impose higher electricity prices on already struggling consumers. Year after year Nersa rejected Eskom’s multiyear price determination application for higher tariffs that could have allowed them to reach a cost-reflective level. As a result, the price gap remains. The continued underpricing of electricity has not done justice to Eskom or consumers seeking a stable supply of electricity.

The reality is that various electricity pricing structure reforms, including an increase in the price itself, are required if Eskom is to be financially sustainable. There is a direct link between Eskom’s financial problems and its inability to maintain its generation fleet. Despite all the cost-cutting measures imposed since the late 2000s Eskom is still forced to sell electricity at below cost-reflective levels when the full systems cost is taken into consideration. It must be emphasised that even removing the historical and current cost of corruption and inefficiencies will not be enough to allow Eskom to achieve financial sustainability on the price path now allowed by Nersa.

If Eskom wants to be run as indicated in the National Development Plan — on a self-sufficient basis following the user-pays principle — this must be reflected in the price it is allowed to charge for its output. If not, the government needs to make a clear policy decision to abandon the user-pays principle and explicitly subsidise Eskom, or its customers, as part of an effort to artificially keep electricity prices low. This would essentially institutionalise the annual bailouts Eskom has received from the Treasury in recent years.

It is worth remembering that Eskom still produces some of the cheapest electricity in the world as measured against international benchmarks. This is often lost on the average consumer as municipal surcharges — in effect a wedge between the price Eskom receives and the final household price consumers pay — can be substantial.

Unfortunately, there are no quick fixes for any of the three issues briefly discussed above. In the very short term load-shedding will be unavoidable. In the medium term policy certainty and cutting red tape — for which the minister needs to take responsibility — backed by strong institutions, will attract more investment in generation capacity, including renewables, that would help alleviate the problems Eskom faces.

As the National Prosecuting Authority starts to tighten the noose around those responsible for the incalculable damage to the economy and Eskom in particular through state capture, a strong message will hopefully be sent that SA’s institutions are not for sale. However, a lot of resources will be required to reverse the damage done to Eskom’s operations.

A revised pricing structure is perhaps the lowest hanging fruit in terms of implementation, but it will not be a popular choice until consumers feel justice has been done for the crippling of Eskom. If the utility is to have any success in achieving its desired price path it must earn back the trust of the public. This in turn will not be possible unless its generation performance improves. A Catch 22 indeed.

Honest communication to the public about its challenges, realistic solutions that prioritise internal efficiency and maintenance, and a renewed call for the institutional support it needs to succeed — including bringing those responsible for reported cases of sabotage to book — are nonnegotiable. In the meantime, South Africans need to brace themselves for a cold and dark winter.

The lessons of the past should guide us to ensure future generations do not ever have to face a similar situation. Only by making smart decisions, even if that means some short-term pain, and by holding authorities to account for their actions through a combination of civil discourse and the ballot box, will South Africans be able to see light at the end of the tunnel.

• Inglesi-Lotz is a professor, and Bohlmann an associate professor, in the economics department at the University of Pretoria.