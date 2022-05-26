CARTOON: Yet another US mass shooting

The US Federal Reserve indicated that a series of interest rate hikes are on their way, though markets had expected this
More robust debate is needed on what the government should be doing in the short term and longer term
New deposit insurance framework brings SA in line with the international standards, says Bank
Document outlines how and when accused officials can participate in party activities
The trend has hit the electronics group’s power cable business but boosted its renewables arm, says CEO Alan Dickson
President Joe Biden calls for new gun safety restrictions after mass shootings in Texas and New York states just 10 days apart
German saves match point in five-set victory to advance to third round in French Open
Casinos are using the technology not to identify cheats but to best accommodate wealthy clients
