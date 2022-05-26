×

CARTOON: Yet another US mass shooting

26 May 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Texas gunman wrote online post before killing 19 children, two adults

President Joe Biden calls for new gun safety restrictions after mass shootings in Texas and New York states just 10 days apart
World
9 hours ago

Gunmakers lose challenge to New York law allowing lawsuits targeting them

Ruling comes a day after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at a school in Texas
World
10 hours ago

Biden deplores ‘poison’ of white supremacy after mass shooting in Buffalo

Ten black Americans were killed in racially motivated shooting by 18-year-old white teenager
World
1 week ago

Teen gunman in court after 10 killed in US supermarket attack

Suspected white supremacist Payton Gendron live-streamed the shooting spree
World
1 week ago

The US has more guns than people

This is unlikely to change as small, rural states where gun ownership is widespread have disproportionate influence in the US Senate
World
1 year ago
