SA might have the edge over US in abortion policy, but is behind on access

As an American, the impending reversal of Roe v Wade, the landmark US Supreme Court ruling that protects a woman’s right to have an abortion, has weighed on me. Reproductive freedom has been flailing in the US for decades. Though it’s an area SA has largely got right, at least from a legal perspective, access is a different story.

SA is one of only four sub-Saharan African countries (out of 44) that permit abortion without having to provide a reason. It is truly an accomplishment, a nod to the country’s position on equal rights. But like most things in SA, access to safe and legal abortions fails along the lines of inequality.

At a non-profit organisation such as Marie Stopes, medical abortions (with pills) cost about R2,000. At private clinics these can cost up to R4,500. In comparison, surgical abortions (which can take as little as five minutes once a cervix is dilated), cost R2,000-R6,500. To exacerbate things, it can be challenging to find private providers that offer these services.

Availability of and access to abortions in the public health system is difficult at best. In 2017 research showed that less than 7% of the country’s 3,880 public health facilities perform abortions — far fewer than the 505 facilities designated to do so by the department of health.

According to women who have had abortions — or tried to have them — in the public health system, it is not easy. At some hospitals you have to join a queue at 4.30am hoping to secure an abortion slot for the day, but they may only take 10-15 women from a queue of 100. If you’re one of the few you’re likely to face poor treatment and mockery from nurses.

Considering access and cost many SA women unsurprisingly turn to unsafe and illegal providers. As many as 143,000 women have illegal abortions annually in SA.

While the US system is breaking down as legislators and the judicial seek to strip away women’s reproductive rights, which has social and economic consequences, SA has it right at the level of law, but access is either cost prohibitive or inaccessible for most.