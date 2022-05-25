×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: Not Putin again

25 May 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, May 25 2022
Wednesday, May 25 2022

German chancellor understands SA’s stance on Russia, says Ramaphosa

War in Ukraine top of agenda as president meets Olaf Scholz at the Union Buildings
National
12 hours ago

Russian diplomat Boris Bondarev resigns over Ukraine invasion

Bondarev blasts ‘aggressive war’ unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin
World
1 day ago

STEVEN KUO: How SA can protect itself from the war in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s miscalculation has worsened inflation and increased the risk of a global recession
Opinion
6 days ago

UN has failed to provide leadership in Ukrainian conflict, says Pandor

International relations minister calls for reform of the body and its Security Council
National
1 week ago

Mufamadi says he didn’t describe Russia’s actions in Ukraine as ‘aggression’

SA’s ‘non-aligned’ stance on the Ukraine conflict has put it at odds with the world’s most powerful democracies
National
4 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: SA’s stance on Russia means it has no right to lecture others

Forceful condemnation of violence in Jerusalem contrasts with lame statements on Russia
Opinion
4 weeks ago
Tuesday, May 24 2022
Tuesday, May 24 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TONY LEON: In the misgovernance race to the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
SIPHO PITYANA: I will not be silenced nor join ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: Collapse of Eskom was almost two decades ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
TOM EATON: The ANC as last chance saloon for ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: With the global political ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.