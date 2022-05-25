CARTOON: Not Putin again

Global crude supplies continue to tighten as buyers avoid oil from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine
Children were least likely to die from Covid-19, yet they will pay the price for years to come
Balance grants with more public jobs initiatives, urges Donaldson
The party sticks to free mass housing but only for targeted groups
The asset manager had to write down its Russian holdings to zero and warns of continued SA outflows
The partners have structured a plan that will allow SA to leverage the COP26 $8.5bn and raise $27bn
Parliamentary committee urged to include commercialisation of the weed in legislation
Governor says 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and shot dead 15
SA referee Victor Gomes and assistant Zakhele Siwela will be in action when the World Cup kicks off in November
John Fraser talks to the chair of Nexus Water Alchemy at Sanctuary Mandela about turning challenges into opportunities
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.