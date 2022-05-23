CARTOON: SA’s pothole president

Prices hit their highest since May 12 at $1,853.55 early in the session amid rising futures
Monday, May 23 2022
About 80,000 seats to be added to the direct route between Cape Town and London Heathrow from November 5
According to its own analysis the party must act decisively on corruption, ill-discipline and misconduct to regain support
Kenny Fihla says the state does not have the skills to fix the problems
Economists warn there is no guarantee of upgrades to junk-rated sovereign debt in the next two years
Investec says government must address the "avalanche" of regulation strangling business as well as Eskom crisis and Transnet’s rail woes
Attack targeting Sayad Khodai was the most high-profile killing since top nuclear scientist was shot dead in 2020
City fans celebrate fourth Premier League title in five years
A study that may have identified a biological cause highlights the need to prioritise the syndrome
