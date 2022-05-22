GREG GATHERER: Fear of job losses impedes digital transformation

When it comes to SA employers, no-one plays a bigger role than the state. It employs more than 1.3-million people. Alongside the bureaucrats most of us think of when we picture state employees, that number includes teachers, nurses, doctors, municipal workers, police officers and military personnel.

The public sector pay bill was R665.1bn in 2021/2022, and is expected to reach R702bn in 2024/2025. Most taxpayers would not object to absorbing this expenditure if it meant improved service delivery. But it does not. Even when public sector professionals put in their best efforts, they are limited by antiquated working patterns, ineffective IT systems and a slow digitalisation deployment.

One of the many factors contributing to these constraints is widespread concern that digitisation will result in job losses. But this does not have to be the case if the necessary skills are present. In fact, contrary to popular belief, digital transformation has the potential to create new job possibilities.

Several parts of the government have been slow to adapt to digital change. While we should be cautiously optimistic about the state’s desire to work with experienced tech companies, the overall picture is bleak. The National Planning Commission released a report, “Digital Futures: SA’s Digital Readiness for the Fourth Industrial Revolution”, which illustrates just how dire things are. The state appears to have suffered catastrophic institutional failure regarding digital transformation. Moreover, there is an obvious lack of competence.

It was determined in 2021 that 62% of municipal councillors lacked the basic computing abilities required to implement municipal budgets. For example, the department of employment & labour’s temporary employer/employee relief system (Ters) has often been described as “more down than operating”. As demonstrated by Transnet’s collapse in 2021, the government has not only failed to embrace digital transformation but has left itself open to attack.

Some people are actively attempting to avoid digitising because they are afraid it will cause job losses. At its worst, this fear can lead to people destroying technology. For example, within two weeks this year, Johannesburg was subjected to two computer and hard drive attacks.