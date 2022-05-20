CARTOON: Taming the inflation beast

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
SA is coming apart at the seams and business sees few signs of anything being done about it
The minister hinted at action to stop the mining giant’s gold operations because of the prolonged strike
The province is key to the party's national elective conference as it will be the largest delegation in attendance
The private bank and wealth manager is considering returning cash to its shareholders as it has ‘more capital than is necessary’ in SA
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Asset managers are not in a rush to invest offshore despite the recent global market sell-off
Volodymyr Zelensky thanks the US and says the money will help ensure the defeat of Russian forces in Ukraine
Call to set aside rivalry as lifting the Confederation Cup could bring ‘a glimpse of hope’ for the country
Aty times only the eloquence of the body can fully express anger, pain or resistance to oppression
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
