CARTOON: Shocking forecast

S&P 500 closes down 4% in worst daily loss since June 2020
Litigation is expensive and costly in terms of dignity as well
Researchers suggest curriculum changes after finding maths and language the most harmed
The province is key to the party's national elective conference as it will be the largest delegation in attendance
Furniture retailer's headline earnings for the period are expected to be 15%-25% higher
Rapid inflation expected to have spillover effects on wage and social demands
Asset managers are not in a rush to invest offshore despite the recent global market sell-off
Bitterly fought Republican Senate primary becomes a cliffhanger as counting extended
The trainer’s best performer, Another Thief, is chasing a hat-trick at Turffontein
Green pays homage to UK's Brooklands circuit which celebrates its land speed record centenary
