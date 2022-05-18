Pendulum swings towards snapping up well-priced shares

Many global markets have crashed and in recent weeks there were virtually no places in the “vanilla” investment world to make money.

The S&P 500 closed at 4,090 on May 17 after peaking in December 2021 at 4,800. At times like these we actively increase the robustness of portfolios to ensure we are well placed for the inevitable recovery. Many price moves are illogical when markets panic, and we seek to take advantage of these.

While at the index level the drops from highs are material, some shares have held up and many (especially growth) investors have experienced far worse. The S&P 500 is down about 15% year to date, with the recent decline coming close to erasing its 2021 gains. However, it would take a further 15% drop to reach prepandemic levels. Ironically, many “stay-at-home/Covid-19” shares are now below their March 2020 levels, despite their futures having changed forever (for the positive).

Looking at the S&P over a 10-year period provides better context as it shows that drops of this magnitude are not uncommon and supports the “staying invested” mantra. While the emotional response is to run for the hills, each decline was an opportunity.

We have been cautious on global equities for some time, largely because of valuations, which have risen in recent years due to low interest rates. The recent correction takes the S&P 500 down to a forward 17x P/E. It is comforting that this is back in range, albeit by no means a bargain yet. Another 10% drop would make the market very cheap — over the past decade a 15x forward P/E has consistently been a good time to buy.

What is the root cause of where we find ourselves? Several factors have conspired to ignite the inflation fire.

First, cheap money and government handouts boosted demand to record highs. Supply chain snarl-ups and Covid-19 inefficiency (ships lining up outside harbours) meant supply could not respond to high demand and prices increased.

Then came a double blow: Russia’s Ukraine invasion limited coal, oil, and wheat supply and China locked down cities at the first sniff of new Covid-19 cases. The result of this is 8% US inflation.