Opinion

CARTOON: Heavy going at Eskom

17 May 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, May 17 2022

Eskom battles to keep the lights on while unions want double-digit wage hikes

About 19,000MW of generation capacity unavailable as power utility struggles to bring units back online
11 hours ago

De Ruyter warns that eThekwini load-shedding exemption is under review

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. says the utility and the eThekwini municipality are reviewing the situation
13 hours ago

Power stations have ‘been quite disappointing’, Eskom concedes

Eskom is tracking vessels with deliveries of diesel used to run turbines typically during peak demand periods
15 hours ago

Load-shedding will only stop with new generation capacity, says De Ruyter

SA will need to add 50,000MW to the grid within the next 15 years to meet growing energy needs
5 days ago

Eskom’s system is old and unpredictable, and SA must understand, Jan Oberholzer says

Eskom is ‘trying our best to match capacity to demand, but we have an unreliable and unpredictable system’, the Eskom CFO says
1 week ago

BIG READ: Chasing darkness — how the ANC captured Eskom and turned out the lights

A legislative act allowed the ANC into the Eskom engine room and the rest, as they say, is history
2 weeks ago
