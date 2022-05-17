CARTOON: Heavy going at Eskom

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Operation Vulindlela has had some successes but more will need to be done much faster
Tight finances, vandalism of equipment and loss of rainfall observation stations have not weakened forecasting capability, says SA Weather Service CEO
Draft discussion paper proposes to end the provision of free basic homes for poor people
Disagreements have emerged over the treatment of roughly £1.6bn in debt owed to sanctioned oligarch
The spotlight will initially be on the agro-processing, renewable energy and automotive sectors
Among other things, businesses are unhappy about the decision taken by insurance companies to cap flood damage cover
The government has until Wednesday to make an interest payment, but for markets 'Sri Lanka is already de facto in default'
With series clashes still unresolved, Gary Kirsten has the right credentials to make tough decisions
Traditional conservationists say we should let nature be free, but if we truly care for wild animals, we should intervene to stop their suffering
