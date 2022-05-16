CARTOON: Shooting the messenger

Miners rebounded after recent losses, lifting the all share index 2%
The Reserve Bank governor has to contain inflation threatening voters while supporting the economy
Failure to upgrade the SAWS network threatens its ability to issue early disaster warnings
The World Health Organization is worried about the growing number of cases but does not back reintroduction of restrictions
Move is in line with its drive to reduce contribution to emissions, CEO Froneman says
The spotlight will initially be on the agro-processing, renewable energy and automotive sectors
Among other things, businesses are unhappy about the decision taken by insurance companies to cap flood damage cover
Voting marred by fights, power cuts and low turnout
Modderfontein golfer turns his poor form around
No-one can say for sure how many times people are going to need to be infected to confer effective immunity against transmission
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.