CARTOON: Shooting the messenger

16 May 2022 - 05:06 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, May 16 2022
Palestinians welcome international assistance in inquiry into reporter's death

Palestinians have shunned help from Israel after Israeli security forces beat and kicked pallbearers at the funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh
1 day ago

Putin crackdown chases independent media into exile and crypto

Moscow’s restrictions scatter hundreds of Russian journalists around the world
5 days ago

Turkey trades Khashoggi case for Saudi lucre

Istanbul court ends trial of murdered journalist and will transfer it to Saudi Arabia
1 month ago

Hong Kong police arrest veteran journalist for alleged sedition

Allan Au’s arrest adds to the number of journalists targeted after the enactment of the national security law
1 month ago

Russian forces accused of killing American journalist in Ukraine

Brent Renaud and photographer Juan Arredondo were reportedly shot near a checkpoint
2 months ago

Myanmar photographer dies in detention

Friend and media report death of Soe Naing, who was arrested while documenting demonstrations against a military coup
4 months ago
Friday, May 13 2022
