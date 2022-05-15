CHRIS OXTOBY: Give those judges a Bell’s — and resources, reform and recourse

The complaints reported to the parliamentary committee echo those that emerged from The State of the Judiciary report. In discussing the major challenges facing the judiciary, the main issue identified by SA judges was a lack of access to the necessary “tools of the trade”, with complaints about insufficient online resources and poor digital infrastructure being raised prominently. Judges’ concerns included issues with expired software licences, suspended online services, and questions over the security of email systems. The state of the court’s building infrastructure (including a lack of alarm systems, inadequate security for judges and broken air-conditioning systems) was the second most frequently cited challenge.

A clue to the source of these difficulties may be found in the third major set of challenges identified by judges, namely a lack of communication and responsiveness from the OCJ, which is the national government department responsible for the administration of the super courts. Concerns are raised about a lack of skills to deal with the judiciary’s needs, and an unhelpful and antagonistic attitude when concerns are raised by judges. On one level this is a surprising finding, as the OCJ was specifically established to provide administrative support to the chief justice (and the rest of the judiciary) in the exercise of their judicial functions. Based on the findings of the research report and on the proceedings before parliament, this task does not appear to be being fulfilled.

This issue highlights that the governance and administration of the judiciary remains an issue where significant reform is still required. The establishment of the OCJ was meant to be the start of a process that would vest the running of the judiciary in the hands of the judges themselves. However, more than a decade later the process remains stalled, with responsibility for different aspects of the administration and governance of the judiciary split among the OCJ, the department of justice, and the department of public works.

The accounts given to parliament, and the findings from The State of the Judiciary research, make it clear that this is a system that is not working and is in urgent need for further reform. During his interview before the Judicial Service Commission in February, chief justice Raymond Zondo said the judiciary had presented its views on the future governance model of the judiciary to the executive. It is crucial that this reform process proceeds apace, and addresses the significant challenges the judiciary is facing.