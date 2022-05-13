CARTOON: SA’s investment drought

Cryptocurrencies have been swept up in a sell-off across higher risk assets
More and more countries are out to develop a hydrogen economy, for which much platinum may be needed
Discovery favours a blended funding model in which medical aid members would pay for the NHI while being allowed to buy extra private cover
The postponement comes a day after one of the contenders for regional chair, Mpho Moerane, was involved in a car crash
Banker outlines his views on some of the themes that emerged at the African Mining Indaba
Business Day TV talks to Peter Major, mining analyst at Mergence Corporate Solutions
Among other things, businesses are unhappy about the decision taken by insurance companies to cap flood damage cover
This is veteran legislator Ranil Wickremesinghe’s sixth stint as prime minister and he faces an uphill battle
Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne calls for caution even if his side need only four points from last two games
Streaming platform set to be launched in SA as part of a global rollout
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.