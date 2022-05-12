CARTOON: Same old dawn until December

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha
If bureaucratic red tape lingers any longer, SA might miss out on a much-needed bonanza
State Information and Technology Agency raises questions about the integrity of procurement process for cadastral system
The postponement comes a day after one of the contenders for regional chair, Mpho Moerane, was involved in a car crash
Deal includes publishers in Germany, France and four other EU countries for their news
Business Day TV speaks to Greg McNab, a partner and member of the corporate & securities practice group at Baker McKenzie
Interim order granted to steel producer prohibiting workers from striking
Cardinal Joseph Zen, 90, has spoken out against China’s growing authoritarianism under President Xi Jinping
The forward's goal against Aston Villa keeps Liverpool in the race for the league title
Facebook, Netflix, Zoom and others are being reassessed by investors. But they will rise again.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
