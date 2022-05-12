×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: Same old dawn until December

12 May 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, May 12 2022
Thursday, May 12 2022

EDITORIAL: Mr President, we are watching YOU as the clock ticks towards December

The Herculean challenge Ramaphosa urgently needs to confront is to bring unity as promised
Opinion
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: While Ramaphosa ticks the boxes, his ministers untick the country

Reforms announced by the government never seem to translate into reality
Opinion
12 hours ago

‘Major boost’ for Ramaphosa after ally wins in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape joins Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Northern Cape in backing the president
National
2 days ago

‘Complex reforms’ will have delayed effect, says Ramaphosa

Many of the changes ‘involve new ways of working and even the establishment of new institutions’
National
2 days ago

SIU awaits the go-ahead on 44 corruption investigations

The agency dedicated to investigating corruption is having to work through a mountain of cases
National
15 hours ago
Wednesday, May 11 2022
Wednesday, May 11 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GUGU LOURIE: Picking Zimbabwean Sitho Mdlalose as ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH: Support for effective ...
Opinion
3.
PETER BRUCE: While Ramaphosa ticks the boxes, his ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
OLIVER DICKSON: Ramaphosa has no vision for ...
Opinion
5.
CLYDE RUSSELL: Investors must be persuaded to put ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.