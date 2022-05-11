×

CARTOON: Killer cable theft

11 May 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, May 11 2022

EDITORIAL: The problem is crime, not trade policy

SA now exports more raw copper than it produces or imports, as criminals drive demand for stolen copper cable
Gangs stealing underground cables plague platinum mines

Always at least one place is not working because of theft, says Mark Munroe, head of Implats Rustenburg complex
Thungela disputes Transnet force majeure call

SA’s largest coal shipper says Transnet Freight Rail’s announcement this week that it will terminate transport agreements with exporters is a ...
Joburg is in ‘ruins’, says mayor Mpho Phalatse

The metro will host an energy indaba in May to look at ways to resolve its energy crisis
NEVA MAKGETLA: Links in the cable theft value chain hard to find, let alone break

Concern for waste-pickers seems to prevent proper curbs on scrap merchants
