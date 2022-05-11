CARTOON: Killer cable theft

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Glenelly was bought 20 years ago as a derelict fruit farm and now produces award-winning wines
Top court had refused to rescind order that cleared the way for impeachment process against public protector
Any criminal charges brought against former health minister are likely to derail his ambitions of being elected to the ANC’s top six in December
Business Day TV talks to Kaap Agri CEO Sean Walsh
Business Day TV talks to Mikel Mabasa, CEO of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA
Shared value embraces profitably addressing societal and environmental challenges, and issues that hinder business
Treasury chief says reproductive rights allow women to finish school and increase their earning potential
Ledwaba faced expulsion or suspension if she addressed her presidential manifesto launch
John Fraser talks to government adviser Tshediso Matona at Caraffa about the presidency and lobbying
