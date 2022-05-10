CARTOON: Putin’s lies and blind eyes

Investors are struggling to navigate an environment where economies are slowing and central banks are removing stimulus
SA now exports more raw copper than it produces or imports, as criminals drive demand for stolen copper cable
Vision includes allowing the private sector to operate routes with own stock
Eastern Cape joins Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Northern Cape in backing the president
Business Day TV talks to Stanlib property analyst Ahmed Motara
CEO of leading global gold miner says despite challenges related to power cuts and transport infrastructure SA still offers many advantages
R30bn of capital projects await regulatory approval amid 4,500 outstanding mining and prospecting licences
Financial Stability Report warns of deteriorating liquidity conditions across key financial markets
England to play on 50 out of 102 days, drawing complaints from Test skipper Ben Stokes
Chasing waves and riding them is a kind of faith — that the world will work in your favour if you do your part, writes Aaron James
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.