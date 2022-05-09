CARTOON: Mkhwebane’s lessons from the master

Markets are experiencing the perfect storm: the China lockdown, Russian invasion Ukraine and the Fed’s rate decisions
Both sides adopt tough positions as negotiations begin, but the government and unions need to find a way to provide a better public service
Imtiaz Sooliman says the number of people affected by the floods in April is far greater than official figures indicate
Conference stalls over credentials of region’s voters
Judge hears lawyers and puts on hold decision to freeze bank assets of Chinese smartphone maker
Excessive rains in KwaZulu-Natal also weigh on crop conditions that have hit sector performance
The R800m Kwastina plant in Doornfontein more than doubles the company’s brick output capacity
Former security chief’s rubber-stamp election seen as a move by Beijing to tighten grip on Hong Kong
Maela and Mosele vault Bucs to polished 2-0 victory in Libya and a foot in the Caf Confederation Cup final
Praising effort, not outcome, has become a rule but it is a sign data-driven advice has gone too far
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.