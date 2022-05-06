×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: Gordhan’s disaster denial

06 May 2022 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, May 6 2022
Friday, May 6 2022

Stage 8 load-shedding is only an option to avert total power collapse, says Gordhan

No need for Eskom state of disaster because load-shedding can be escalated, says minister
National
1 day ago

Eskom’s system is old and unpredictable, and SA must understand, Jan Oberholzer says

Eskom is ‘trying our best to match capacity to demand, but we have an unreliable and unpredictable system’, the Eskom CFO says
National
1 day ago

Prepare for a week of load-shedding as nine Eskom generators break down

State-owned utility will start a fresh round of stage 2 power cuts as it loses 2,000MW
National
2 days ago

BIG READ: Chasing darkness — how the ANC captured Eskom and turned out the lights

A legislative act allowed the ANC into the Eskom engine room and the rest, as they say, is history
Life
3 days ago
Thursday, May 5 2022
Thursday, May 5 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Investigative Directorate must get on ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
TOM EATON: Watch this space: after Ramaphosa’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Welcoming migrants to a green SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: Zuma’s central role
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Bounce-back loans likely to cause ...
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.