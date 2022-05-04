×

Opinion

CARTOON: Zuma’s central role

04 May 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, May 4 2022

Jacob Zuma was fully committed to helping Guptas capture the state, report notes

The Guptas must have identified at a very early stage that Zuma was ‘somebody whose character was such that they could use him against the people of ...
4 days ago

