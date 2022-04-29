CARTOON: Musk channels Trump

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities
Every organ of state may now decide how to measure economic and industrial development in issuing tenders
Chief justice says he's determined the latest extension for him to finalise the state capture inquiry report will be the last
Business Day TV speaks to political analyst Rebone Tau
Engelbrecht discusses her first four months as the head honcho and the group’s efforts to get R819m the health department owes it for administering Covid-19 vaccines
Business Day TV talks to Luno’s global head of payments, Louis van Staden
In response to the growing energy crisis, Defy has developed a Solar Hybrid cooling product range that uses a combination of electricity and solar energy
The US president also wants the ability to seize more money from Russian oligarchs to pay for the war effort
Saturday’s games in the English Premier League kick off with Newcastle taking on the title-chasing Liverpool
Hateful, homophobic Jesus may be on the rise but Kopano Maroga's provocative art is looking to change all that
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.