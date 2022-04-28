CARTOON: Ramaphosa the Reinforcer

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
France’s president pledges to mend sharp division in French society and promises to be ‘president for all of us’
Government agency declares the production and distribution of a wide array of pharmaceutical products to be an essential service
Gauteng provincial secretary Jacob Khawe has been told to plead his case to the party’s integrity committee
The group ended its third quarter with $52m in net cash, from almost $1bn previously, having paid $1.4bn for a copper mine and $404m in dividends
SA’s economic recovery remains fragile amid geopolitical tension, rising cost of living, load-shedding and capacity constraints
Speeding up construction may also be difficult to accomplish as the government doubles down on its Covid Zero approach
Kiwi says SA is in a greenshoots situation after a difficult two years
The Elegance is a fully loaded executive package with electric rear sliding doors
