Opinion

CLYDE RUSSELL: With ESG listed as a priority, global miners have little to show for it

Glencore lists no executive responsible for ESG on its management team, Vale appears to split responsibility between two executives

27 April 2022 - 17:35 Clyde Russell

Environment, social and governance (ESG) issues are the top concern of global miners, knocking out commodity price risk for the first time, according to a new survey. 

KPMG said it was a “significant milestone” as ESG for the first time topped the list of industry risks in its 12-year-old Global Mining Outlook...

