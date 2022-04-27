Opinion CLYDE RUSSELL: With ESG listed as a priority, global miners have little to show for it Glencore lists no executive responsible for ESG on its management team, Vale appears to split responsibility between two executives B L Premium

Environment, social and governance (ESG) issues are the top concern of global miners, knocking out commodity price risk for the first time, according to a new survey.

KPMG said it was a “significant milestone” as ESG for the first time topped the list of industry risks in its 12-year-old Global Mining Outlook...