WILLIAM GUMEDE: Expect the dollar to have a little less clout after the war in Ukraine

The Russia-Ukraine war is likely to increase the de-dollarisation of the world, propelled aggressively by Russia to escape Western economic sanctions, but also by China, which sees an opportunity in Russia’s predicament to step up its own strategic goal of increasing the power of its currency, the yuan.

Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) countries have tried to set up alternatives to Western-dominated global financial, trade and political institutions, including replacement of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency. But up to now their efforts have been largely ineffectual. One of the outcomes of the Russia-Ukraine war is very likely to be that the Brics countries’ activities to increase the global use of their currencies, and other alternatives to the dollar, will accelerate.

Western powers have frozen close to half of Russia’s international reserves, which stood at $607bn in mid-April 2022, and its foreign trade transactions — including those with some emerging markets — have been blocked. Seven of Russia’s banks have been excluded from SWIFT, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, which oversees the world’s leading international payment messaging system for conveying messages on how payments should be made and received. A SWIFT ban means Russian banks cannot do digital cross-border transactions.

It has now become more urgent for Russia’s economic survival to integrate its payment systems with those of Brics and other developing countries, bypassing the dollar and expanding the use of its own and Brics and developing country currencies in global transactions. Russia has stockpiled $77bn (13.1%) of its foreign reserves in yuan since Western sanctions started in 2014.

Russian finance minister Anton Siluanov told a meeting of Brics finance ministers last week that it is urgent that the “existing international monetary and financial system based on the US dollar” must be changed. “This pushes us to the need to speed up work in the following areas: the use of national currencies for export-import operations, the integration of payment systems and cards, our own financial messaging system and the creation of an independent Brics ratings agency,” Siluanov told the finance ministers.

After Western sanctions against Russia over the annexation of Crimea in 2014, Russia in 2015 already set up its own banking messaging system, the System for Transfer of Financial Messages (SPFS), in anticipation of its future exclusion from the SWIFT system by Western countries. In competition to SWIFT, the SPFS includes countries that were members of the USSR, the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. In 2014, it also started its own card payment system, NSPK, to process domestic credit transactions.

In 2015, China set up its own payment system, the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), which is linked to its trade, loans and investments in developing countries. China has reported that 103 countries are now linked to CIPS, though very few Western banks have joined. Furthermore, CIPS transactions are still done through SWIFT. In fact, CIPS transactions make up only 3.2% of global transactions.