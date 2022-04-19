×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: The perfect storm

19 April 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, April 19 2022
Tuesday, April 19 2022

Ramaphosa restores national state of disaster after floods in KZN and Eastern Cape

Destruction at ports during floods will have far-reaching implications, says president
National
8 hours ago

WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on KZN floods

Address comes a day after the cabinet held a special meeting to assess the social and economic aftermath of floods
National
10 hours ago

Flood relief funds will be used prudently, says Zikalala as KZN death toll passes 400

Help, aid and support flooding in from all over says premier
National
22 hours ago

KZN agriculture counts the costs of devastating floods

KwaZulu-Natal Agricultural Union warns that floods will affect the exports and imports
National
4 days ago

WATCH: What the KZN floods mean for business

Business Day TV spoke to Mpume Langa, vice-president of the Durban Chamber of Commerce & Industry
Companies
8 hours ago
Thursday, April 14 2022
Thursday, April 14 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Sustainable corruption may yet be the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Looks like a duck and quacks ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
NEIL MANTHORP: Decisions, decisions: Markram, ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MARTIN SODERBERG: Where is Africa’s next ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Stopping scrap metal exports would be ...
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.