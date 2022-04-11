×

Opinion

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: VR tripper loses his mind

Judge grants memory client full rights to memoirs

11 April 2022 - 18:28 FUTUREWORLD

Dateline: August 1 2038

In a landmark ruling, judge Steven yesterday awarded Luis Smith full rights to his expedition book. This would not have been such a controversial judgment, had Smith actually paddled around Antarctica himself, instead of buying the memories from a virtual experience travel agency...

