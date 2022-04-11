NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: VR tripper loses his mind
Judge grants memory client full rights to memoirs
11 April 2022 - 18:28
Dateline: August 1 2038
In a landmark ruling, judge Steven yesterday awarded Luis Smith full rights to his expedition book. This would not have been such a controversial judgment, had Smith actually paddled around Antarctica himself, instead of buying the memories from a virtual experience travel agency...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now