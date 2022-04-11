×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: Mminele’s ‘no fault’ exit

11 April 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, April 11 2022
Monday, April 11 2022

Absa paid Daniel Mminele R30.47m in hasty ‘no fault’ exit settlement

The details of Mminele's exit payment were revealed in Absa's 2021 integrated report
Companies
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Absa discovers the wisdom of choosing an insider

The gift of a coherent plan left by Ramos was almost squandered
Opinion
1 week ago

Ramaphosa puts old hand Mminele in charge of climate funds

Presidential Climate Finance Task Team will advise the government on implementing a R131bn funding agreement sealed at the COP26 climate conference ...
National
2 months ago

Arrie Rautenbach’s track record made him CEO, says Absa

Bank defends decision in response to PIC criticism
Business
1 week ago

Former Absa CEO Daniel Mminele to chair Alexander Forbes

Mminele will take over from Marilyn Ramplin, who will retire in April 2022 to focus on her private business interests
Companies
4 months ago
Friday, April 8 2022
Friday, April 8 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TONY LEON: Magnitsky Acts kick in as sanctions ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Absa’s costly divorce raises questions ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
MICHAEL AVERY: Evidence casts doubt on renewables ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
AYABONGA CAWE: Exploring the home of SA’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
PETER BRUCE: We should stick to what we’re good ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.