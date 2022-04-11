CARTOON: Mminele’s ‘no fault’ exit

Palladium was the standout performer after rising as much as 11% on renewed supply concerns, boosting PGM stocks
Investor used SA as a model for his campaign against alleged Russian killers of his lawyer
Rail association says operators may need to invest R600m for each slot for a two-year contract
Bathabile Dlamini to learn her fate as a member of the party leadership after her perjury conviction
The bank is targeting 100,000 new accounts a month as it looks to win back market share
Nissan opens new plant in Ghana to reassemble Navara bakkie kits manufactured in SA
Sometimes it takes an outside perspective to underline how South Africans are being failed
New report also predicts Russia’s 2022 GDP could fall 11% due to punishing financial sanctions
Leading pair end match as they started, with one point between them
New rule over food labelling is stirring debate, but small changes, like calories, can add up over time.
