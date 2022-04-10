STEFAN SWANEPOEL: Banks should be winners amid rising interest rates

In SA and worldwide, central banks are hiking base interest rates and cutting back asset purchases as inflation rises. Investors are keeping a close eye on the pace and extent of the forecast monetary tightening, concerned that central bank policymakers may err on the side of tightening too much and cutting off growth.

With the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia sending food and energy prices rocketing, central banks’ task of balancing future growth and inflation has been made even more difficult.

Rising interest rates are generally negative for corporate earnings, as borrowing costs become more expensive while consumer spending slows. However, there are exceptions to this view: history shows that banks can benefit from a rising interest rate cycle as long as its duration and extent remain moderate. This is because they earn a portion of their total income as an endowment — the pot of capital they have set aside earns interest, so their income rises as interest rates increase.

As long as consumers can still repay their loans, and banks’ non-performing loans don’t deteriorate too far, this scenario can be earnings accretive. If, however, the rate hiking cycle is aggressive, with increases instituted too fast or too steep for consumers to be able to afford their debt repayments, banks’ impairment costs will rise and earnings will suffer.

Historically in SA we’ve seen that rate hiking cycles of more than 150 basis points, spread over a short, six-month period, have triggered an increase in non-performing loans such that banks have had to raise their provisioning levels in excess of what they would earn from the endowment benefit. For now, this is more aggressive than the current projected cycle.

Another factor to consider is the positive impact the National Credit Act has made — banks are now much more judicious in their lending practices. Growth in bank financing across various retail lending products on average has remained in the mid-single digits, compared with high teens before the introduction of the act. It has been even more subdued during the coronavirus crisis, often lower than inflation (negative in real terms). As a precaution, during the worst of the crisis banks took very large impairments, allowing them to set aside high levels of provisions and did not pay out dividends.

Written back

Thanks partly to their more conservative lending practices, banks’ performances have proved to be better than expected, as, though non-performing loans did rise notably, they were amply provisioned and maintained healthy balance sheets. Current provisioning levels are at multiples of what they were during the global financial crisis — in fact, banks have overprovisioned.

The market is anticipating that some of these provisions will be written back, improving earnings and capital levels further. Another portion could be retained in case of much worse-than-expected non-performing loans if, for example, interest rates hikes were to be more aggressive than expected. In the unlikely event that non-performing loans are far worse than anticipated, in theory the banks already have the provisioning in place to cover a substantial amount of that uncertainty.

Bank margins were partly shielded from the full impact of the exceptionally low interest rates of the past two years. Though they did pass on a portion of the SA Reserve Bank’s interest rate cuts to consumers, banks benefited from improved asset pricing, which also protected their earnings. The banks have focused on repricing assets and have successfully locked in more attractive margins over the period. Now, as interest rates rise that buffer may narrow, but banks will benefit from higher endowment earnings. We expect bank margins to continue to expand from these levels.

The above factors make us believe that it unlikely that banks will need to raise their provisions materially higher during the current rate hiking cycle, thereby largely avoiding additional stress on earnings. They should be among the few sectors to benefit from rising interest rates, carefully compensating for rising risks of nonrepayment with higher endowment earnings. Further into the cycle we do think higher rates are likely to dampen some lending activity at the margin, but not to a meaningful degree.

More importantly, bank stock valuations remain extremely attractive compared with their history and relative to many other sectors, and have excellent potential to rerate further once the true benefit of their high levels of provisions is considered. In our view, the SA banking sector is one of the best places to be invested, given the direction of interest rates.

• Swanepoel is equity analyst at M&G Investments.