×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: Back to normal state of disaster

08 April 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, April 8 2022
Friday, April 8 2022

We do not want to control lives, says Phaahla in defence of Covid-19 plan

Health minister defends plan for new rules as proposals labelled state of disaster by stealth
National
2 days ago

Hospitality industry cheers lifting of state of disaster

But Fedhasa also urges government to scrap mandatory PCR tests for unvaccinated children aged between 5 and 12
National
2 days ago

Ramaphosa takes the plunge and ends state of disaster

Restrictions have come at a price, says president, but it's time for individuals to take responsibility
National
3 days ago

Activists go to court to scrutinise vaccine advice to government

Health Justice Initiative also wants to know why Olympic athletes were vaccinated before older, higher risk people
National
15 hours ago
Thursday, April 7 2022
Thursday, April 7 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: We should stick to what we’re good ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
HILARY JOFFE: War shoots down Kganyago’s plans
Opinion / Columnists
3.
SA Taxi empowerment deal with Santaco embodies ...
Opinion
4.
CARTOON: Police top job’s revolving door
Opinion
5.
DAVID SHAPIRO: Potholes, Coco Pops and the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.