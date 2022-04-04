Masemola can change SA’s path by instilling trust in police

On Friday morning South Africans woke to a new national commissioner of police, Gen Fannie Masemola. By all accounts a competent career professional, Masemola has been given an opportunity to change SA’s trajectory forever.

For a democracy to thrive citizens must trust their leaders. Police are the face of government in our communities; they are the state on the streets. The way police are perceived and experienced by the public fundamentally affects how members of the public perceive the state.

The single most important objective of the police must therefore be to gain public trust. Police effectiveness depends on it. Recognition of this must be at the core of Masemola’s agenda.

When the public believe police will listen to and respect them, they are more likely to obey the law in their absence, co-operate with police when asked to, and even identify with the authority they represent — to feel they can contribute to SA. Police work isn’t just crime-fighting work; it is culture-generating work. The way police engage with and are perceived by the public shapes the nature of society.

If we want less violence in SA, police must use force reasonably and proportionately. If we’re going to tackle gender inequality and gender-based violence, police officials cannot flirt with or harass citizens. If we’re going to reduce road traffic fatalities police cannot drive recklessly or fail to act when others do so in their presence. SA’s police must embody the values and behaviour we would hope to see in our most revered leaders.

Masemola can make this happen. He won’t be able to do it alone. He won’t be able to do it haphazardly. But he can do it. His work must begin with the wholesale rejuvenation of SA Police Service’s top management, ensuring that the right people are in the correct positions and that they support his reform agenda.

Violence-related injuries

This must begin by replacing the existing culture of compliance with one of station-level autonomy, innovation and strict accountability management. It means moving from reducing recorded crime statistics and chasing output-based performance targets, to evaluation based on metrics that police cannot manipulate.

These could include rates of violence-related injuries recorded at health facilities, mortuary-recorded murders, and trust and satisfaction measures based on calls to crime victims and people who have spent time in police holding cells at every police station area.

Currently the police are not trusted by a large majority of the public. The state thus cannot claim the legitimate monopoly on violence required to give life to government’s oft-referenced social compact; our broken society is the product of this failure. Masemola can turn this around. He can give birth to a new country, a just SA.

Regaining the monopoly of force means responding swiftly and fairly when people call on the police for help. It means treating all people with dignity, listening to their stories, whether they be victims or suspects, being polite, and explaining why they, as the police, are there and why they are doing what they’re doing. It is about clear, straightforward communication. There is good evidence to show how effective this can be in improving public trust in the police.

When South Africans believe police are responsive and respectful, perceived legitimacy will grow, not only in the police but in the state as a whole. SA’s residents will begin to trust their neighbours and find the courage to take risks in business, entrepreneurship and personal relationships.

Knowing that the state, through its police, will respond swiftly, professionally and fairly to repair the social compact when it is broken will lay a foundation to set SA on a new path. Masemola cannot fix the police alone, but with government, civil society and community support it is not impossible that he could bring about a new and better SA.

• Newham is head, and Faull senior researcher, in the justice & violence prevention programme at the Institute for Security Studies.