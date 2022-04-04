CARTOON: ANC heavyweight Bathabile Dlamini

This despite the Ukraine war and talks of more sanctions against Russia supporting safe-haven demand
Surge in forecast earnings from country’s natural resources shows the effect beyond oil and gas
With renewable energy moving rapidly, gas-to-power projects may be a ‘costly mistake’
This comes as the group backing his second term made a clean sweep of all provincial leadership positions
The group declares a R2 per share one-time dividend, having previously considered a R1.50 payout
Subsidised pricing for slots in the private-public partnership will not lift the state-owned entity’s revenue generation
Guidelines issued by International Sustainability Standards Board aim to combat corporate greenwashing
Manufacturers face a range of issues including batteries made using copious fossil-fuel power
Second-half blitz from Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn seals 5-1 win over Newcastle
The star bagged the Grammy Award for the best dance/electronic music album for his album, Subconsciously
