CARTOON: Mantashe’s red roots show

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Analysis shows it is biased against independent candidates, creates disproportionality, and will always favour the largest party
Tensions between workers and companies should be resolved, president tells NUM conference
National Union of Mineworkers blames governing party’s poor showing at polls on inept leadership
Selloff in JSE heavyweights Naspers and Prosus proves the case for active vs passive investing strategies
Private sector credit extension accelerated but slow progress on structural reform and ample spare capacity in some industries remains a threat
Smart-transport marketplace platform operates as an Uber for cargo
US aims to accelerate domestic production of key materials
The Proteas are expected to be fired up and Bangladesh will encounter a cornered, wounded tiger in the two-match Test series
If you’re not put off by the giant nostrils, the Gran Coupe is the pick of the 3 and 4 Series line up
