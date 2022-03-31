Opinion

CARTOON: Mantashe’s red roots show

31 March 2022 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, March 31 2022

PETER BRUCE: The Just Transition: the mother of all party-funding and get-rich schemes

Building an infrastructure for gas will swell corruption to unbelievable levels
Opinion
12 hours ago

SA’s energy transition plan doesn’t match reality, say academics

Country’s just transition framework criticised for not properly considering existing political and economic realities
National
3 days ago

Government is ‘open to adjusting energy blueprint’

Country is under pressure to speed up transition to renewable energy that may require revising the Integrated Resource Plan, Barbara Creecy says
National
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: Green transition is not (yet) to blame for high energy prices

A faster shift to renewables may be the right thing to do, but it risks increasing the cost of living
Opinion
2 days ago

GRAY MAGUIRE: National Energy Dialogue more like a hymn to fossil fuels

The Central Energy Fund event featuring minister Gwede Mantashe was a disingenuous farce
Opinion
3 weeks ago

SA must guard against making poor pay for a ‘just transition’

Poor management of SA’s ‘just transition’ will deepen SA’s already high levels of inequality even further
National
1 month ago
