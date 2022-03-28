Opinion

CARTOON: Operation Dudula’s new apartheid

28 March 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, March 28 2022
Monday, March 28 2022

Operation Dudula gains foothold in Durban

Local supporters of the movement, which was denied permission to hold a rally on Sunday, want to establish a branch in the city
National
11 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Investment conference and Human Rights Day celebrations take centre stage

SA to host its fourth investment conference at the Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday
Politics
6 days ago

Several injured as Dudula campaigners target foreign vendors in Alexandra

Alexandra resident says protesters are vigilantes and criminals
National
2 weeks ago

Undocumented people must get amnesty to leave and re-enter, or apply for visas, DA says

‘Why should foreign nationals not be given amnesty when home affairs does not have their act together?’ DA policy head Gwen Ngwenya says
National
2 weeks ago

MICHAEL CARDO: EFF perpetrates workplace terrorism as foreign nationals are scapegoated again

The idea that EFF leader Julius Malema has the right to impose his will on any employer — armed like an apartheid-era labour inspector — is both ...
Opinion
2 months ago
Friday, March 25 2022
Friday, March 25 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PAUL HOFFMAN: Ramaphosa boldly claims SIU turning ...
Opinion
2.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Shades of King Shaka Airport ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Time to end the state of disaster
Opinion / Editorials
4.
BJORN LOMBORG: Sensible alternatives to Russian ...
Opinion
5.
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Russian sanctions could spark ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.