ARTHUR KAMP: Repo rate set to keep grinding higher

It would be no surprise if the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) increased its policy interest rate this week.

After all, the Bank’s quarterly projection model (QPM) has been pointing to a prolonged, material interest rate hiking cycle for some time. To be sure, the QPM merely guides and does not bind the MPC members. Yet its projected upward path cannot be ignored.

Whereas inflation has exceeded central bank inflation targets in many countries, SA’s inflation rate has been well behaved. In January, the annual advance in headline inflation slowed to 5.7% from 5.9% the previous month, while core consumer price inflation was just 3.5%. Hence, much of the current inflation pressure reflects supply shocks, which are driving food and energy prices higher. There is also little evidence to suggest excessive demand is pushing prices higher.

It may thus be tempting to dismiss the jump in energy and food prices as a “one-off” event that does not require a monetary policy response. However, history suggests we cannot be complacent. In the mid-2000s a sustained increase in energy and food prices relative to core consumer prices was followed by a sharp increase in core inflation as second-round inflation effects took hold in the period leading up to the global financial crisis. This pattern was repeated in the years after the crisis as economies and commodity prices began to recover.

Once again, since last year, domestic energy and food prices have been increasing steadily relative to core CPI. A negative GDP output gap has helped limit potential second-round inflation effects. Yet at the producer level, material pipeline inflation pressures are building in manufactured goods prices. Producer price index (PPI) intermediate manufactured goods prices jumped 21% in the year to January. The advance in the final manufactured goods price index was simultaneously also strong at 10.1%.

Oil prices

Moreover, the shock of the additional jump in oil prices over the past month, induced by the Russia–Ukraine conflict, can be expected to lift inflation expectations. Oil prices are more than 70% higher than a year ago, while the domestic petrol price has jumped more than 30%. Consumers have noticed, and material potential second-round effects could emerge from the direct cost pressures implied by higher fuel costs, as well as likely higher wage demands in response to the increase in inflation expectations.

An important consideration is the likely duration of the spike in oil prices. Ordinarily, the Reserve Bank looks through temporary price increases. However, there is uncertainty over the likely duration of the Ukraine conflict, which implies uncertainty about the oil price outlook. Energy prices have also been increasing relative to core inflation for some time.

Concomitantly, the nascent tightening of US monetary policy cannot be ignored. The US Federal Reserve has arguably been slow out of the blocks, but its recent communication has been decidedly hawkish, implying it is likely to become aggressive, if needed, to lower inflation. Indeed, in addition to a material US interest rate hiking cycle, which seems likely to continue into next year, the US Federal Reserve’s balance sheet is also expected to start shrinking by the middle of this year.

The Fed matters for emerging market economies, and these developments will not be lost on the Reserve Bank’s MPC members, especially since the current level of the Bank’s repo still reflects an accommodative stance.

Ultimately, the Bank’s inflation target is the anchor of SA’s monetary policy, and the MPC has built a solid track record over many years in maintaining inflation and inflation expectations at an acceptable level. In turn, this hard-earned credibility anchors the currency and long-term interest rates. It is imperative that this credibility is not lost, especially given SA’s still tenuous (albeit improving) fiscal position.

Constrain growth

The Bank does not view inflation without considering a range of other factors, including economic growth. Indeed, the output gap is an important factor guiding the Bank’s inflation projections and, therefore, its policy interest rate.

All else being equal, higher oil prices can be expected to constrain economic growth, not least because of the implied deterioration in SA’s terms of trade and the erosion of real personal disposable income. However, the accompanying bounce in commodity export prices is working in the opposite direction, improving trade terms and thus boosting domestic income and underpinning purchasing power.

Given the volatility in commodity prices, economic projections are open to revision and the ultimate impact of substantial external shocks is often larger than initially predicted. But for now, downward revisions to real GDP growth forecasts appear to be moderate. Hence the Bank’s quarterly projection model is likely to continue reflecting a firm upward trajectory in its policy interest rate for the foreseeable future.

Aggressive front-loading of interest rates does not appear to be necessary though, since the rand has been firm during the Ukraine conflict, real private sector credit extension is weak, and the GDP output gap is negative. Accordingly, a 25 basis point interest rate hike should suffice this week.

The question is, how high will the repo rate go? The key point is the Bank’s repo rate is now materially below its neutral level, while inflation is well in excess of its stated objective of close to 4.5%. Further, inflation is expected to breach 6% in the near term.

Although base effects are expected to constrain the annual advance in CPI by year-end, it seems reasonable to expect the nominal repo rate to increase to 5% by December this year, from 4% now, and further to 5.5% (if not more) in 2023.

• Kamp is chief economist at Sanlam Investments.