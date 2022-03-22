Opinion

CARTOON: Inflationary blight

22 March 2022 - 05:06 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, March 22 2022

Reserve Bank seen to keep rate hikes modest with an eye on support to the economy

Aggressive rate hikes are not the correct response to a stagflationary shock, analysts say
Economy
15 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Bank’s rate decision and inflation to take centre stage

Global oil prices have soared since the last MPC meeting in late January, potentially threatening the outlook on consumer inflation
Economy
19 hours ago

Russian invasion of Ukraine knocks confidence among SA consumers

Consumer spending power has been squeezed by Russia’s war, fuel price increases and the MPC’s January rate hike
Economy
4 days ago

Ramaphosa shifts position slightly to say war in Ukraine is ‘undesirable’

SA’s neutral position on the war has been fiercely criticised both at home and abroad
National
4 days ago

Powell signals Fed could be more aggressive in lifting interest rates

US labour market is very strong and inflation  much too high,  says Federal Reserve head
World
14 hours ago
