CARTOON: Zero fuel price savings

Investors are keeping a close eye on the Russia-Ukraine crisis
The more lasting effect of rising inflation outlooks is likely to be driven by central banks
National executive and public servants on notice that if their lifestyle does not match their salary they will face a full audit
Leadership of Bathabile Dlamini, who was convicted of perjury last week, hangs in the balance
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Eerik Oja, CEO and co-founder of Planet42, and COO Grant Wing
Standard Bank will no longer fund construction of fossil fuel power plants but will consider new mines
Iran’s top diplomat says London paid $530m but denies link to release of prisoners
Despite injuries, the high-aiming golfer is preparing hard with his trainer and physio for this week
Fans and investors are flocking to the SpaceX launch site area, bringing opportunity and angst for locals
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.