CARTOON: Zero fuel price savings

17 March 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Ministers mull suspension of fuel taxes as one route to cheaper petrol

The government is considering measures to shield consumers as the uncertain environment means prices can still rise dramatically
Petrol looks set to hit R24 a litre from April

However, this is the mid-month outlook, and oil prices are see-sawing significantly so there may be some relief before the official adjustment
Agri SA calls on government to suspend fuel levies

The Ukraine crisis will have a serious effect on SA’s food security, top agricultural body warns
Eskom sees diesel costs rising to R20.9bn as coal plants stumble

Company sees the costs of operating diesel-fed turbines almost tripling as it struggles to keep up with maintenance
Farmers lose out on record wheat prices as input costs soar

SA remains a net importer of the grain which is priced in dollars, and the war in Ukraine has also led to sharply fuel and fertiliser prices
