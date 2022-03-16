CHRIS EDDY: As US hangover sets in, SA can be glad it missed the party

Amid early signs of a correction in markets that boomed in the past decade (an apparent decoupling from global reality), there are signs that parts of world markets that did not benefit from the euphoria, including SA’s equity and bond markets, will escape the worst of it.

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, waves of volatility have hit global markets, and many entered correction territory. The headlines point to global conflict as the cause, but the reality is that this event is set against an already fragile market environment.

In February, US inflation had its highest reading in 40 years, at 7.9%. Inflationary pressure was already forcing the hands of central banks, with many (including the US Fed) signalling their intention to hike interest rates multiple times in 2022. Lifting rates would remove the “drug” of free money that fuelled US markets to record highs over the past decade.

Inflationary pressures have been building since the global economic engine reignited as countries came out of early hard lockdowns. Supply chain disruptions caused commodities to rally. It soon became evident that underinvestment in “dirty” commodities in a world focused on climate change made it difficult to bring additional supply online.

Sanctions imposed on Russia, a major commodity exporter, in response to the Ukraine invasion completed the trifecta of supply constraints that turbocharged commodity prices. This added fuel to the fire of broader inflationary pressures building in the system.

Lower growth

Price increases driven by supply side inflation, as seen globally, creates a tighter environment not too dissimilar to interest-rate hikes. Consumers are left with less money in their pockets, which ripples through the economy, affecting growth and corporate earnings.

The US Fed is caught between a rock and a hard place. The commodity price shock is creating an environment of lower growth and higher inflation. Hiking rates will further constrain economic growth and pull the plug on the stimulus that propelled US equity markets. Not hiking would lead to a loss of credibility and inflation becoming further entrenched in future expectations.