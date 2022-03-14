CARTOON: Slavish to Putin

Market seems to be pricing in a possible start to a tightening cycle at the Fed meeting, analyst says
The president’s apparent naivete is disturbing as Russia ratchets up its aggression against targets in Ukraine
Power utility says system will still be under pressure on Monday and Tuesday
The region, with about 100,000 members and 111 branches, plays a big role in the province’s politics and is influential at the ANC’s national elective conference
The higher education group’s registrations rose 9% to 38,262 in its year to end-December
Data is expected to strengthen despite rising oil prices, interest rates and geopolitical tensions
Insiders say the government is struggling to find ways to fund incentives
Negotiators set to talk again after both sides cited progress in diplomatic efforts to end the war
Blues consolidate third spot with Kai Havertz goal
You could volunteer at a bunker, where your excrement might be flung through a cannon into the zombie-infested streets
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.