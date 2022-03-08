CARTOON: Putin’s power

Investors focus turns to spiking oil and energy prices and their effect on inflation and the global economy
Amendments give the Film & Publications Board more power to regulate local content
Council for Medical Schemes registrar says devising low-cost benefit options regulatory framework is complex process
IFP MP to quiz higher education minister about ‘missing R5bn’
Varsity Vibe survey shows many are overspending by R760 a month on average and some are resorting to side hustles to make ends meet
The war in Ukraine will push food and fuel prices up, but this will be more than offset by exports, writes Mamokete Lijane
Manufacturer wants authorities to impose a general blanket tariff to ‘level the playing field’
Islamic State affiliate behind 80% of deaths, says first major human rights report since the Taliban seized power in August
Three-match series is part of ICC Cricket World Cup Super League
From pandemic-inspired pieces to exploring the theme of space and a group showcase of contemporary SA sculptors — exhibitions that close this month
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
